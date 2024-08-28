Love’s Travel Stops to build more renewable fuel and EV charging infrastructure

Love’s Travel Stops will put more ethanol fuel infrastructure in place and add EV charging stations to multiple locations.

The Oklahoma-based company will furnish 245 E-15 dispensers, and ethanol storage tanks at 38 locations and increase the amount of ethanol sold by about 32.5 million gallons a year. Love’s is getting a $7.5 million grant for the programs through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

The program aims to grow the sales and use of higher ethanol and biodiesel capacity blends by expanding infrastructure for renewable fuels from the nation’s agricultural products.

Kenneth Corn, Oklahoma’s USDA rural development director, made the announcement this month.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris have made historic investments that not only put more money in the pockets of Oklahomans but also help secure our energy independence by producing clean energy and fuels right here in the heartland of America,” Corn said in the press release.

Love’s is also adding more electric vehicle chargers in 19 states, including Oklahoma, according to a press release .

The company broke ground on next-generation charging stations in a couple of New York stores, and construction is expected in Oklahoma and other states next year. The company plans for seven new charging stations in Oklahoma, according to a map from the company.

Officials say new Love’s Travel Stops will have allocated space for EV chargers, so local utility companies can work with the company to install them if there is demand. The company got state and federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formal Program grants to pay for the infrastructure.

Shane Wharton, Love’s president, said in a press release the investment strengthens the company’s dedication to meeting customers’ needs.

“Love’s is honored to play a critical role in actively shaping and building out the fast-charging electric vehicle network across the nation,” said Shane Wharton, Love’s president. “Expanding the EV charging network is not new to us as we first started in the EV space in 2017 and have continued to grow the network. We now offer more than 100 chargers at 28 stores in 11 states.”

