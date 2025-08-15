Kerr County may keep property taxes unchanged as officials seek funds to pay for flood relief

Kerr County commissioners continue to appear likely to adopt a property tax rate that is the same as last year's at 42 cents per $100 valuation to fund the coming year's budget, based on discussions during their special meeting on Monday.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly's proposal to stick with the same property tax rate and instead dip into county reserves to pay for post Fourth of July flood recovery met with no major opposition.

Some officials have suggested dropping the property tax rate lower to 40 cents per $100 valuation because of the reserves. But Kelly cautioned against dipping too far into reserves as the county looks beyond this year and next.

"This is potentially an existential dilemma for the county on whether or not we're going to be able to provide to county services," he said.

The county is looking at spending $66 million on county operations and more than $5 million in flood recovery. It may also face a deficit of $11 million dollars, Kelly added.

There is still time to tweak the property tax rate and budget in the August meetings and hearings ahead.

Commissioners were expected to formally vote on a property tax rate following a Sept. 8 hearing.

See the budget process timeline here.

The county learned on Monday that repairs to Cade Loop Bridge will cost the county at least $1.4 million as part of 25% match to FEMA's 75% funding for the work.

Further alleviating county budget woes, the state has taken over debris removal.

A burn ban continued only for areas that fall within the flood's high water marks along the Guadalupe River. But much of the flood debris can be ground up and hauled off if property owners fill out a form to grant access.

Some residents urged commissioners to back the draining of Lake Ingram because of the public health threat it possesses and to allow for a cleanup.

Human remains have been found in the lake due to the flooding that killed more than 100. Residents said the waters are emitting foul odors that are reaching into homes. It's also full of vehicles, fencing, and other debris.

The commissioners court told residents the state has yet to give the go-ahead for such a draining.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio