Walters mandates schools show video inviting students to pray for Trump

He said the mandate is one of the first steps of the newly created office.

The email, obtained by StateImpact, said districts are also required to send the video to all students’ parents.

In the video, Walters says the “radical left” is attacking religious liberty in schools, patriotism is being “mocked,” and there is “a hatred for this country pushed by woke teachers’ unions.”

He invites the students to pray with him, clarifying they don’t have to join in.

“I pray for our leaders to make the right decisions,” Walters said. “I pray in particular for President Donald Trump and his team as they continue to bring about change to the country.”

Walters also prays schools “continue to teach love of country to our young people, and that our students understand what makes America great.”

In the video, Walters sits next to a Bible and a mug that reads in Latin, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The attorney general’s office did not immediately return a request for clarification on whether the State Department of Education has the authority to mandate the video be shown to students and sent to parents.

Copyright 2024 KGOU