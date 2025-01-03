© 2025
Muscogee Nation tobacco tax compact extended for three months

KOSU | By Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Published January 3, 2025 at 1:34 AM CST
Muscogee Nation boundary sign in winter
Jason Salsman
/
Muscogee Nation
The deal between Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will allow more time to negotiate a long-term compact.

Under the extension, the Muscogee Nation agreed to refrain from licensing or establishing new retail tobacco outlets. This does not include renewing existing tobacco retail licenses, and the motor vehicle compact is a different matter and will be dealt with separately.

“These continued negotiations are important as the Muscogee Nation remains steadfast to reach a new tobacco compact that protects our sovereign jurisdiction, our business owners, and that is fair and equitable for both the Nation and the State,” Hill said in a statement.

The compact is set to expire on March 31.

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsNative Americantobaccotobacco taxOklahoma
Sarah Liese (Twilla)