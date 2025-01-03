Muscogee Nation tobacco tax compact extended for three months

The deal between Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will allow more time to negotiate a long-term compact.

Under the extension , the Muscogee Nation agreed to refrain from licensing or establishing new retail tobacco outlets. This does not include renewing existing tobacco retail licenses, and the motor vehicle compact is a different matter and will be dealt with separately.

“These continued negotiations are important as the Muscogee Nation remains steadfast to reach a new tobacco compact that protects our sovereign jurisdiction, our business owners, and that is fair and equitable for both the Nation and the State,” Hill said in a statement .

The compact is set to expire on March 31.

