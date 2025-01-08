Kansas governor race is already kicking off for 2026, with Scott Schwab first to declare

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced Wednesday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in next year’s election cycle.

The Great Bend native is serving his second term as secretary of state and previously served seven terms in the Kansas House. He announced his candidacy for governor in a video on his website and through a news release.

“We need to return to the values and principles that have always fueled us, and gave me the strength to lead in Topeka,” Schwab said. “I have a proven conservative record. And a servant’s heart. It’s important for Kansas to take the right path.”

Schwab is the first to publicly announce he is running for governor in 2026, although Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, is widely expected to run.

As secretary of state, and the top election official in Kansas, Schwab rejected conspiracy theories and distrust of elections from within his own party after the 2020 election cycle. In 2022, Schwab defeated future Kansas Republican Party chairman Mike Brown, who promoted false information about elections, in the August primary. In the general election, Schwab defeated future Kansas Democratic Party chairwoman Jeanna Repass.

Schwab on Wednesday touted his efforts to secure elections and cut bureaucratic red tape while serving as secretary of state. He said he work to lower property taxes and help rural communities that are falling behind, if elected governor.

“I believe that to do something great, we have to throw off the chains that hold you back,” Schwab said. “In Kansas, those chains come from big government.”

He also said he agrees with President-elect Donald Trump: “We need to stop China from buying farmland next to our military bases.”

There is no evidence of China buying farmland in Kansas, but Kansas Republicans effectively used the issue on the campaign trail last fall.

As a member of the House from 2003 to 2007 and from 2009 to 2019, Schwab supported restrictions on abortion and LGBTQ rights. He also voted in favor of former Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax experiment.

In his news release Wednesday, Schwab said championed election integrity bills, including a law that required voters to show ID at the polls, promoted business growth, and worked to reduce regulatory overreach.

In 2016, Schwab’s 10-year-old son died while riding the Verruckt, billed as the world’s tallest water slide, at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, which has been demolished. The Schwab family settled legal claims for $20 million in 2018, the Kansas City Star reported.

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.

