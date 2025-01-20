Large solar array planned for Oklahoma will help power Google’s data center

A solar project totaling more than 300 megawatts of energy is underway near Google’s data center in Pryor. According to Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), which is constructing the facility, the output would be enough to power 865,000 homes a year.

The energy company entered an agreement with Google to sell some of its energy to power the data center. Some of the production will also add to Oklahoma’s grid through utility company Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA).

“We are seeing a dramatic increase in the demand for reliable electricity throughout the country,” John Wiscaver, executive vice president for GRDA, said in a news release. “Google’s support for these solar projects in Oklahoma is a testament to their commitment to help meet the state’s growing energy needs with secure, sustainable solutions.”

Once online, the Mayes County Solar Portfolio could double the state’s solar installation, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association . Oklahoma currently ranks 40th in the country for its solar capacity.

LRE will develop more solar arrays in southern Oklahoma starting later this year. The total output could be more than 700 megawatts, according to the company. It estimates the projects will create around 300 construction jobs.

“This partnership with Google not only strengthens our collaboration but also contributes to the reliability of Oklahoma’s electric grid and helps advance national energy independence,” said Eran Mahrer, chief commercial officer for LRE. “By utilizing domestically manufactured equipment and creating job opportunities for Oklahomans, these projects deliver tangible benefits to local communities navigating the energy transition.”

