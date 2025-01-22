© 2025
Here are the 11 Oklahoma people, institutions who are 2025 James Beard Award semifinalists

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published January 22, 2025
Chef Zak Walters (center) works with Sous Chef Amaru Loetz and staff member Pedro in the Sedalia's kitchen.
Chef Zak Walters (center) works with Sous Chef Amaru Loetz and staff member Pedro in the Sedalia's kitchen.

The award honors the people who contribute to American food culture. The Oklahoma slate features familiar spots and people in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa dining scenes.

A new batch of James Beard Award semi-finalists just dropped.

Two restaurants and nine people from Oklahoma can call themselves James Beard semifinalists.

The award honors the people who contribute to American food culture. The Oklahoma slate features familiar spots and people in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa dining scenes.

Final nominees for the James Beard honors will be announced in April, and the award winners will be unveiled over the summer at a ceremony in Chicago.

A complete list of semifinalists is available here. Here are the Oklahoma people and institutions up for awards:

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

Ian Bennett of The Study in downtown Oklahoma City is a semifinalist for a new award. This is the James Beard Foundation's first award for an Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service. The Study is known for its extensive wine list.

Best New Restaurant

Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar in Tulsa’s Greenwood district is up for Best New Restaurant. The contemporary Mexican restaurant opened in 2023.

Outstanding Chef 

Lisa Becklund, chef and co-owner of FarmBar in Tulsa, is up for the top chef prize. The Tulsa World reports this is the fourth time she’s a semifinalist.

Outstanding Restaurant 

Nonesuch, a high-end Oklahoma City restaurant known for its tasting menus, is up for Outstanding Restaurant. Last year, Denver-based Id Est Hospitality, known for its Michelin Stars and James Beard awards, purchased the institution.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Cat Cox of Country Bird Bakery in Tulsa is up for the top baker prize. The bakery specializes in bread and pastries made with locally sourced grains and recently got a shoutout from The New York Times as a top bakery in the country.

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)  

Five Oklahoma City chefs are up for the regional chef award from four states in the region. There are a total of 20 up for the award.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Elliot Nelson of McNellie's Group is up for the Outstanding Restaurateur award. The group manages 16 concepts in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, including McNellie’s Pub, Fassler Hall and more.

Robby Korth
