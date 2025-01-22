Oklahoma lawmakers consider medical marijuana purchase limit, who can own facilities

During Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State last year, he touted Oklahoma’s marijuana regulations and enforcement. This session, as the medical marijuana industry continues to adjust to new rules , legislators are considering more.

For consumers, Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, is proposing Senate Bill 320 , which would limit the amount of marijuana people can buy in a week to 70.9 grams or 2.5 ounces per week. Under the current law, there are existing restrictions on how much marijuana, edibles and topical cannabis someone can have on their person. For instance, people can’t legally carry more than three ounces.

Lawmakers will also consider tightening restrictions on smoking in motor vehicles. Senate Bill 23, authored by Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, bans people from smoking tobacco or marijuana or using a vapor product in vehicles in the presence of a minor. It sets a fine of more than $50 and less than $100.

Oklahoma legislators have considered similar bills in the past. In 2017, a bill banning smoking cigarettes, pipes and cigars in a vehicle containing a child passed an Oklahoma House Committee but was not heard on the House Floor, according to Tobacco Stops with Me .

SB 39 from Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would outlaw using a gun while under the influence of medical marijuana. In the state, it is already against state law to use a gun under the influence of unprescribed drugs or prescribed drugs from a licensed physician.

Industry tweaks

For industry professionals, there are a number of proposals.

This year, lawmakers are looking at restricting who can own medical marijuana businesses in the state

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, is introducing SB 643 would ban nonresidents from applying for a medical marijuana dispensary, grower or processor license. It also requires employees and owners of medical marijuana facilities to be U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents or temporary residents.

Another measure by Paxton, SB 640 , would require more distance between a school’s entrance and a dispensary. The bill would have dispensaries be 3,000 feet from a school’s entrance. Currently, dispensaries must be 1,000 feet from a school’s entrance.

SB 518 , authored by Sen. Jerry Alvord, R- Wilson, requires marijuana businesses to put a notice on product labels warning the substance can cause certain impairments, consumers should not operate a vehicle and could face criminal prosecution for driving under the influence.

