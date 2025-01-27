U.S. Department of Justice reconsidering challenge of Oklahoma's sweeping immigration law

The U.S. Department of Justice is reconsidering its lawsuit against Oklahoma’s sweeping immigration law, House Bill 4156 . State Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he’s hopeful the law will be enforced soon.

HB 4156 criminalizes anyone in Oklahoma without legal immigration status by creating a new crime in Oklahoma called “impermissible occupation.” The crime targets people in the country without legal permission. It’s punishable with up to a $1,000 fine and two years in prison after a second offense. The measure also prevents municipalities from independently becoming so-called sanctuary cities.

It’s been stuck in court since the Department of Justice under former President Joe Biden sued Oklahoma for overstepping federal authority over immigration policy. But under the second Trump administration, a shakeup was always likely. One attorney fighting the state in the case dropped out earlier this month because he left the Justice Department.

The DOJ issued a letter Thursday saying it was revisiting the case. Attorney General Gentner Drummond praised the letter, pointing to Trump’s Jan. 20 proclamation guaranteeing states protection against invasion as the reason for the justice department’s revaluation of their lawsuit.

“The recent letter from the Justice Department makes clear that our position is correct, and I am encouraged that soon we will be able to enforce HB 4156,” he said in a statement. “This law is critical in our efforts to stamp out the pestilence of illegal marijuana grows and their associated criminal activities.”

Opponents of the bill, including Democrats in the legislature and a vocal Oklahoma Latino community , have said it’s wrong to punish such a broad range of people for the criminal acts of a minority. The measure drew wide protests at the capitol last year.

