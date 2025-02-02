© 2025
Want to eat Patrick Mahomes' face? These Kansas City bakeries make for a sweet Super Bowl run

KCUR | By Taylor Wilmore
Published February 2, 2025 at 1:27 PM CST
Chiefs-inspired creations from Mr. D’s Donuts.
Mr. D's Donuts
Mr. D’s Donuts is known for offering pastries with Chiefs player jerseys and other team-inspired designs. And it's not the only one getting creative — you can also find Chiefs-themed "Kingdom" Cake, pretzels, and more around town.

Another return trip to the Super Bowl has Kansas City small businesses joining the Chiefs as behind-the-scenes special teams fueling the Kingdom. For entrepreneur Johnny Chen, the mere taste of victory just a few years ago has multiplied into a box-full of opportunities.

“The Chiefs’ success has impacted our sales tremendously,” said Chen, co-owner of the popular Shawnee-based Mr. D’s Donuts, alongside his wife, Boggie Otgonbayar. “Usually, the first quarter of the year is the slowest season for restaurants, but with Kansas City now heading back to the Super Bowl, it’s brought in a lot of business.”

Football’s postseason now carries special significance with the team’s winning streak serving as more than a point of pride, but an inspiration point for Mr. D’s creative — and eye-catching — donut designs.

While the shop drops classic glazed donuts daily, Mr.D’s is known for its hand-crafted edible works of art — this time of year, featuring such treats as Patrick Mahomes’ face, player jerseys, and other Chiefs-inspired designs.

“We started doing custom donuts six or seven years ago, starting with themes like Pokémon,” Chen explained. “When it’s playoff season, our team comes together to brainstorm ideas for Chiefs donuts. It’s a team effort to design the fondants, icing, and everything else by hand.”

Mr. D’s Donuts has even catered events for the Chiefs organization itself, giving the shop a chance to build closer ties to the team and its fans.

“That exposure has been incredible for us, through TV, social media and word of mouth,” Chen said.

Beyond feeding Chiefs fans (and players), Mr. D’s Donuts is giving back to the community. The shop recently partnered with Kansas City safety Justin Reid’s charity, JReid Indeed — a nonprofit focused on helping young people thrive in tech-driven environments, particularly targeting neighborhoods in Kansas City, Houston and Baton Rouge.

“And we’re finalizing another charity partnership this week,” Chen shared. “We want people to know that when they support us, we turn around and support the community.”

Mr. D’s Donuts isn’t the only Kansas City brand building an appetite among Chiefs fans. Check out these confections crafted for champions.

A "KINGdom Cake" from McLain's Bakery in Kansas City.
A Chiefs-shaped pretzel from KC Pretzel Boys.
KC Pretzel Boys
Chocolate Almond-Filled Football from André’s Confiserie Suisse

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.

Chiefs and Taylor Swift cookies from Three T Baker's Boutique.
