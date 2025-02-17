© 2025
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.

Stitt celebrates mental health agency resignations over 'pronoun ban'

KOSU | By Sierra Pfeifer
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:38 PM CST
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at the 2024 State of the State address.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at the 2024 State of the State address.

In an interview with Newsmax, Gov. Stitt said the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health has banned its employees from using pronouns in their email signatures, a measure he said made five employees "leave in protest."

In an interview with Newsmax, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has banned its employees from using pronouns in their email signatures, a measure he said made five employees "leave in protest."

Stitt appeared on the right-wing cable news channel to discuss the implementation of the newly minted Oklahoma Division of Government Efficiency, DOGE-OK, in the state.

Stitt then shared a clip from the interview on X on Friday, saying “sayonara” to the employees he says left due to the rule change.

“I’ve been high-fiving everyone around the office today,” Stitt said during the interview.

According to Stitt, the ban was sent in an agency memo to all company employees.

Kelsey Davis, a spokesperson for the Department of Mental Health, could not confirm Gov. Stitt’s announcement. She provided a copy of agency-wide email communications from July 2024 mandating a standardized email signature, along with specifications for employee headshots.

The mandated standardized signature does not include pronouns.

Davis confirmed there have been a number of recent resignations at the department, but said she was unable to discuss the “personal matters of those employees.”

In his seventh State of the State address earlier this month, Stitt he plans to have fewer state employees in Oklahoma by the time he leaves than when he started in 2019.

HPPR News HPPR NewsKOSUOklahomaOklahoma GovernorOklahoma lawsOklahoma healthKevin Stittgender pronounsmental health
