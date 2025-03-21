Oklahoma State Department of Health launches measles update page following 4 reported probable cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) launched a central location for measles updates on its website , following the identification of four probable measles cases in the state.

Case summary updates will occur on Tuesdays at noon. They will include total cases, both probable and confirmed, hospitalizations, deaths and the vaccination status of cases.

A probable measles case shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition and lacks a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case. A confirmed case shows symptoms consistent with the national standard surveillance definition and has a confirmatory test result or a link to a laboratory-confirmed case.

“There are potential factors that can impact our ability to obtain (OR can prevent) confirmatory measles testing within the optimal timeframe including an individual not seeking care, potential symptoms not being reported to us in a timely manner, suboptimal specimen quality, etc.,” an OSDH spokesperson told StateImpact.

The website will detail potential public exposure notices as they are identified. If there are no new cases to report, there will be no update on the site.

The resource also includes frequently asked questions and kindergarten survey vaccination data .

All four probable cases reported in the state occurred among unvaccinated individuals and were associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreak, which has so far infected over 300 people.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, and there isn’t a specific treatment for it. It spreads through respiratory droplets or by coming into contact with an infected person who hasn’t washed their hands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes vaccine exemptions above 5% can increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases. During the 2023-24 school year , the CDC reported Oklahoma kindergartners’ vaccine exemption rate rose to 5.7%. Oklahoma kindergarteners had an 88.3% vaccination rate against measles, meaning they received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is 93% effective, according to the CDC . The agency states that breakthrough infections can occur, especially in communities experiencing an outbreak where high levels of measles virus are circulating.

Clinicians are advised to report measles cases immediately upon suspicion to the OSDH epidemiologist-on-call to ensure a timely public health response.

