'There is nowhere to hide' from the cost of Trump's tariffs, KU economist says

KCUR
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:19 PM CDT
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington.

Consumers can expect to see an increase in coffee, chocolate, cars, electronics and more due to the sweeping tariffs put in place by President Trump. Experts predict the rise in prices could cost the average family living in America between $1,200 and $4,000 a year.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a baseline 10% tariff on imports for almost all countries, but some countries, like China, face a much a steeper rate.

"It is a huge change to the economic rules of the road that we've lived under for the past 30 years," said University of Kansas labor economist Dr. Donna Ginther.

The tax on imports has sparked a trade war as other countries levy their own tariffs on U.S. goods. The stock market has plummeted in response, and the Federal Reserve is monitoring whether to adjust interest rates.

Experts warn that consumers can soon expect to pay more for all goods not entirely produced in the U.S., including phones, cars and coffee — costing the average households thousands of dollars a year.

"There is nowhere to hide with respect to these tariffs," Ginther said. "Every good that's imported to the United States is touched by a tariff that varies depending on the country it comes from. It's going to touch the entire economy and that's why the markets are reacting so strongly."

