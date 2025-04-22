Kansas governor issues a new plea to vaccinate amid measles outbreak

GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Gov. Laura Kelly visited southwest Kansas Tuesday amid a measles outbreak to urge people in the region to vaccinate themselves and their children.

State health officials have been racing to keep up with the outbreak that may be connected to ongoing measles cases in Texas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment first reported a measles case in Stevens County in March , stating it was the first measles case in Kansas since 2018. The agency later identified earlier cases starting in January.

“I can't stress how important it is that this message get out to people all over southwest Kansas,” Kelly said at an event in Garden City. “How important it is that we be proactive in our approach to this.”

The state has confirmed 37 cases of measles since the beginning of the year across eight southwest Kansas counties, most of which have been children.

“Particularly as we move through this school year and into the next, we need to make sure that our kids are entering our schools and our day cares fully vaccinated,” Kelly said.

For the public to be safe from the measles, about 95% of the community needs to be vaccinated against the disease, according to the CDC . About 90% of Kansans are vaccinated for measles.

Experts say if you suspect you or your child has measles , it’s best for them to stay home away from other people

The potential for the spread of the infectious disease worsened after Kansas health officials sounded the alarm about measles exposure at the Clarion Inn hotel in Garden City.

Calen Moore / Kansas News Service Kansas health officials warned the public of potential measles exposure at the Clarion Inn in Garden City.

A spokesperson for the hotel said only one employee tested positive for measles, and that employee took measures to isolate themselves. They also said it’s unfair to single out the business in a public alert.

But the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in an email that the agency names businesses when there isn’t a way to notify everyone who might have been exposed. That’s what happened in Garden City.

KDHE said people who were at Clarion Inn in Garden City between April 8 and April 10 should watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days.

Chief Medical Officer for KDHE Derrick Totten said of the 37 confirmed cases of measles in the state, 30 of the individuals had not been vaccinated.

“If one person has measles and exposes others, nine in 10 people who are not immune will catch measles. The key word there being immune,” Totten said.

Totten said the only two ways to become immune to measles are through vaccination or being infected.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that the MMR vaccine for measles is 93% effective against measles after one dose, and 97% effective after two doses.

Kelly and state health officials said they felt it is necessary to emphasize the importance of how to prevent measles, before the outbreak worsens.

The CDC classifies a measles outbreak as three or more cases linked to each other. This makes Kansas one of the most recent states combating the disease. Texas has the largest outbreak , with more than 600 cases. Health experts say measles can lead to serious complications, hospitalization or death.

Southwest Kansas has a large Spanish-speaking population. Hispanic Kansans have a higher uninsured rate , 20 %, than the rate for non-Hispanic White Kansans. They are also less likely to see a doctor .

State health officials say they are hoping to combat this through the help of targeted efforts by local health departments.

State Sen. Bill Clifford, a physician from Garden City, said some local clinics work directly with meatpacking plants that employ thousands in the region.

“We welcome immigrants to our community. Folks don't have access to care or vaccinations where they come from, so that's a big emphasis. The health department is instrumental for providing vaccinations for their families,” Clifford said.

