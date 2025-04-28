More than $700 million in Oklahoma broadband grants open up for applications

The Oklahoma Broadband Office opened a large round of federal grants for high-speed internet projects in the state last week. Officials say it is the largest broadband expansion program in the state's history.

More than $768 million in broadband expansion grants will be awarded this summer through the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program , according to the Oklahoma Broadband Office.

The program's grants are to connect unserved and underserved areas to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. Mike Sanders, the Oklahoma Broadband Office's executive director, said the program marks a milestone in closing the digital divide.

"This program to bring fast and reliable internet to all of Oklahoma will predominantly benefit rural residents who have been left behind for far too long," Sanders said.

The application deadline is May 26. Once applications are evaluated, the office will present to the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board, and then will go to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the U.S. Department of Commerce for final approval.

The federal program was established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November 2021. The federal government has since extended a 90-day waiver to submit final plans for projects.

The Trump Administration is reviewing the BEAD program to improve efficiency and take a more technology-neutral approach. U.S. Department of Commerce officials say entities will need more time to apply approaching program changes, according to a notice from the department.

The state broadband office has not received updated guidance yet.

The office is currently overseeing broadband projects across Oklahoma totaling $500 million. About 170 projects have been awarded to provide high-speed internet access to around 70,000 homes and businesses.

Copyright 2025 KOSU