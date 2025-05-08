What does it mean to be truly free? A Kansas professor says our ancient ancestors have the answer

On the most basic level, freedom is defined as the power or right to act, speak and think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.

But what does it mean to truly be free?

Dr. Barbara Kerr is a professor of counseling psychology at the University of Kansas and author of "The Psychology of Liberty: Reclaiming Everyday Freedom." In the book, Kerr defines freedom as being the humans we evolved to be in our first 200,000 years on Earth.

"We used to work much less, and we have to find ways in our own lives and with our friends and community to reduce the number of hours that we're actually working for food, shelter and defense," Kerr told KCUR's Up To Date.

Before the rise of agriculture, humans spent roughly four hours a day working to survive, Kerr said. The rest of the day was spent playing with children, gossiping and making things.

She believes it's important to fight for a world that provides people "as much time as possible to be the humans that we're meant to be, so that we can have greater well-being."

Kerr will discuss "The Psychology of Liberty" at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at the Raven Book Store in Lawrence.

Dr. Barbara Kerr, Williamson Family Distinguished Professor of Counseling Psychology at the University of Kansas

