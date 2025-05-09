Is Beto O'Rourke ready to run again?

There is rampant speculation that Beto O’Rourke is testing the waters for a new run for political office.

In recent weeks, O’Rourke has been actively engaging in a series of rallies and town halls across Texas and beyond, focusing on voter mobilization and civic engagement through his organization, Powered by People.

O‘Rourke ran for Senate against Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 and lost by less than three points. The former El Paso congressman tried to ride his positive political buzz during a presidential campaign but quickly flamed out. He then ran for Texas governor in 2022 but lost to incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Recently O’Rourke has held at least five rallies in Texas, including locations such as Denton, Mansfield, Wichita Falls, and Fort Bend County.

On Saturday May 10, he will hold a rally in Amarillo. Furthermore, O’Rourke announced he will be in Dallas for a town hall on Monday, May 19.

Additionally, O’Rourke participated in a rally in Waco alongside former State Senator Wendy Davis, and he spoke at the "Tide Against Trump" rally in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, organized by the University of Alabama College Democrats.

In late March, O’Rourke joined a rally with former Democratic vice-presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in Rosenberg, Texas. The rally was organized in response to calls for U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Houston) to hold a town hall.

O’Rourke's recent activities are sparking speculation about a potential 2026 U.S. Senate run. When asked at a town hall in Denton about the possibility, he responded that he would consider running if it aligns with the desires of Texans and represents the best way he can serve.

During his rally stops O’Rourke has been addressing multiple themes, including expressing defiance to President Donald Trump’s policies. At events like the “Tide Against Trump” rally in Alabama, O’Rourke criticized Trump's actions, portraying them as divisive and detrimental to American democracy. He calls for unity and collective action to counteract what he views as authoritarian tendencies.

O’Rourke is calling for economic solutions to the problems affecting working-class individuals and emphasizes that meaningful change requires inclusive participation across all demographics.

He has expressed dissatisfaction with both Republican and Democratic leadership, urging for a more proactive and courageous approach to governance. O’Rourke has called for Democrats to be more assertive in their policies and outreach efforts.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio