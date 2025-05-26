© 2025
Oklahoma lawmakers send bill expanding access to subsidized child care to governor

KGOU | By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published May 26, 2025 at 8:12 AM CDT
A room inside an Oklahoma child care.

The bill would create a program to expand access to Oklahoma's child care subsidy program for employees of child care facilities.

A bill creating a program to expand access to Oklahoma's child care subsidy program for employees of child care facilities was sent to the governor Thursday.

House Bill 2778 by Rep. Trey Caldwell (R-Faxon) and Sen. Chuck Hall (R-Perry) would create the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Program with a sunset of Nov. 1, 2028. The program would be administered by the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness – which serves as the state's Early Childhood Advisory Council – under the direction of Oklahoma Human Services (DHS)

Eligibility would extend to child care employees at licensed facilities with a total annual gross household income not exceeding $120,000 for a two-parent household or $60,000 for a single-parent household. Children would be required to attend a program participating in the DHS child care subsidy program.

Employees who meet the household income limits would have their income exempt from consideration for calculating cost-sharing or co-payment responsibilities. And, if an employee qualifies under usual subsidy program requirements they would have their co-payment waived.

DHS estimates this would create a fiscal impact of $21 million annually. But, according to the bill's fiscal analysis, roughly half of these workers are already eligible for a subsidy, reducing the impact to $10 million. Requirements to waive co-pays for subsidy participants would cost $1.5 million, putting the bill's total anticipated impact on the state budget at $11.5 million annually.

The Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness said in a Facebook post that the program is aimed at supporting recruitment and retention in the child care workforce.

"With $5 million in federal Preschool Development Grant funding already secured, OPSRF is ready to begin building infrastructure and launching implementation immediately," the partnership said. "A state investment of $5 million in FY26, followed by $10 million annually over the next two years, will allow us to fully deploy and evaluate this critical initiative."

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma's public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Copyright 2025 KGOU

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsKGOUOklahomaOklahoma lawsOklahoma polOklahoma GovernorStateImpact OklahomaOklahoma LegislatureOklahoma House of RepresentativesOklahoma state governmentOklahoma Department of Human Serviceschild safetychild carestate subsidiesKevin Stitt
