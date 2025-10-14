'Bring Them Home' tells the story of bison restoration. Here's where you can see it in Oklahoma

Thunderheart Films /

A new documentary about the story of Indigenous efforts to restore bison is airing across the country in select theaters, including in Oklahoma.

Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone is the narrator and executive producer of Bring Them Home. Gladstone grew up on the Blackfeet reservation, where her family worked on buffalo restoration.

The story of buffalo, or iinii, in Native American tribes is a heavy one. The animals were slaughtered along with Native Americans, leaving a dwindling buffalo population.

Buffalo were vital to Indigenous people. They provided food, clothing and a piece of their spirituality.

Bring Them Home explores the significance of buffalo and the efforts of Blackfeet tribal citizens to restore their numbers.

The Blackfeet reservation, established in 1855, is located in Montana and is home to more than 17,000 people.

Bring Them Home will be in select theaters for previews. That includes screenings at:



Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Oct. 17.

Rodeo Cinema in Oklahoma City on Oct. 20.

Old El Reno Theater in El Reno on Oct. 23.

You can find a list of all dates and locations for previews at thunderheartfilms.com/linnii-tour

On Nov. 24, the documentary can be viewed at home on PBS.

