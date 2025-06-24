Widespread heat wave to hit Oklahoma this week, worsening into the weekend

Meteorologists with the NWS have issued a heat wave warning to millions of people living in central and eastern states. The agency called the weather event "extremely dangerous," and the Oklahoma-based offices cautioned to watch for heat-related illness.

Temperatures are projected to reach triple digits starting Monday. Several cities could experience up to 103 degrees by Saturday and Sunday.

Heat is the primary cause of weather-related death in the U.S., according to the NWS . The agency recommends taking the following steps, giving extra care to children and older populations:



Slow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.

Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. If you are on a fluid-restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.

Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Libraries, YMCAs or grocery stores can provide a cooling space to avoid sun exposure. Tulsa and Oklahoma City compiled lists of cooling centers or stations available to residents:

Cooling centers in Tulsa and Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Champions Parade

Urban heat islands like Oklahoma City have more concrete and asphalt than shade or tree cover, leading to an increased risk of heat illness.

The city will have hydration and cooling stations positioned throughout the route. First aid stations will also be placed along the parade.

