A Lenexa group was giving medical aid in the Middle East when the Israel-Iran war started

Roxanne Jones had been in Amman, Jordan, for just one day when missiles started soaring through the sky at night.

"One of my team members was on the balcony of where we were staying and said, 'Oh, you got to come look at the missiles.' And so I ran out on the balcony, and sure enough, the sky was full of missiles coming going from Iran towards Israel," she said.

Jones is a registered nurse and vice president of global programs at Global Care Force, an organization based in Lenexa that sends volunteers to provide medical aid across the world. She was in Jordan, a country located directly between Israel and Iran, on an unrelated trip to provide primary care and medications to refugees and Jordanians without access to health care.

Missiles, bright in the sky like fireworks, have flown over Jordan between the two warring countries since June 13, and the U.S. carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

The warfare didn't deter Jones and her team of volunteers, most of whom had provided aid in Ukraine at least once since war began there in 2022. But it did impact the amount of care they were able to provide.

"There were some days that there were less patients because they were afraid to leave their homes," Jones told KCUR's Up To Date.

This was Global Care Force's first trip to Jordan; Jones hopes to expand the organization's work in the Middle East in the near future.

