Measles Update: Number of active outbreak counties in Texas drops to two

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported no new confirmed measles cases in the last week and has reduced the number of counties still in an active measles outbreak to two.

A county is no longer considered to be in an active outbreak when it has gone 42 days without a new measles case. That's two full incubation periods. DSHS started reporting outbreak counties in its update on April 11, when there were 10 Texas counties with active outbreaks.

The two counties still experiencing active measles outbreaks are Lamar County, in northeast Texas on the border with Oklahoma, and Gaines County, where the outbreak began in January. Lubbock County has dropped from the list since last week.

Nationwide, the CDC has confirmed a total of 1,214 measles cases so far this year. There were 285 confirmed cases in all of 2024.

The number of total cases linked to the West Texas outbreak since January is 750.

DSHS reports the status of the 2025 West Texas measles outbreak every Tuesday. CDC updates the national numbers on Wednesdays.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio