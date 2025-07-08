How to help people affected by Kerrville-area floods

At least 68 people have died in Kerrville-area floods, as of Sunday evening, as first-responder teams search for missing people.

Disaster relief organizations have deployed to the Texas Hill Country to help those affected. Here are some ways you can help.

The Red Cross

The American Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas has opened shelters in the affected areas. Visit RedCross.org/donate and select "Your Local Red Cross" or Disaster Relief as a donation option. You can also call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) to donate over the phone.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Texas' mobile kitchen is providing meals and hydration to those affected by the floods in Kerrville. You can support their work by donating at HelpSalvationArmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

You can visit Volunteer.SalvationArmyTexas.org for current volunteer opportunities. The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Kerrville is coordinating donations of nonperishable goods, personal hygiene items, diapers, baby wipes and trash bags, among other items, at 855 Hays St. The center, which is posting regular updates on its Instagram account, is also accepting donations.

Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has started the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to help vetted organizations that are providing rescue, recovery and relief efforts, the nonprofit says. The organization's website says the fund will support the communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point and Comfort. Visit CommunityFoundation.net for more details.

Austin Pets Alive!

The Austin animal shelter has a team in Kerrville providing medical care and transporting animals to its shelter. APA, which says it has taken in more than 50 pets from flooded areas in Kerr and Williamson counties, is looking for help with fosters, volunteers and donations. Visit AustinPetsAlive.org for more details.

World Central Kitchen

The nonprofit, founded by chef José Andrés, has a team on the ground in Kerrville providing food and water relief. Visit WCK.org for details on making a donation and to follow for updates. On Friday, volunteers said they were providing meals to stranded campers at Camp La Junta.

Junior League of Austin

The nonprofit charitable organization said on its Facebook page Saturday that it far exceeded the number of physical donations it expected to receive and was no longer accepting donations at its Community Impact Center at 5330 Bluffstone Lane in Austin.

Follow the Junior League of Austin on its social media pages for updates on donations of physical goods.

TEXSAR

The group, a nonprofit first responder organization that helps with disaster response, has a $250,000 fundraising goal. Visit TEXSAR.org for details on how to donate and for updates on the group's mission.

GoFundMe

The popular crowdfunding website has a list of verified fundraisers for Kerrville-area flood victims. GoFundMe says it will add to the list as it's able to verify requests. Under "Texas flood relief," you can search for fundraisers by location.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5