Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt elected to lead National Governors Association

Stitt says, in his role, he will focus not at building, but at 'reigniting' the American Dream.

"We live in a nation founded on the belief that you can achieve any dream God places on your heart. And yet, nearly 250 years later, that dream doesn't always seem so close. Nearly 50% of Americans believe that the American dream is out of reach," he said. "Does that mean the American Dream is dead?"

The American Dream is not dead, if you ask him. And he plans to 'reignite' it, he said, by focusing on three major policy pillars.

"Americans need access to good jobs, a relevant, impactful education system, and energy that can power our future," Stitt said.

The agenda is structured around the idea of the 'science of hope,' according to the National Governors Association's (NGA) website . Specifically, in connection with First Lady of Oklahoma Sarah Stitt's organization, Hope Rising .

"More than 2,000 studies have shown that hope is the single greatest predictor of success in education, workplace culture and performance, physical health, mental health, criminal justice, child welfare, social and familial relationships, and trauma recovery," the website reads. "Put simply, the American Dream is rooted in and fueled by hope."

Stitt's policies so far have lined up with his stated goals at the latest meeting of governors in Colorado Springs.

In recent years, he's managed to get state lawmakers to cut the state grocery sales and income taxes , and establish business courts modeled after states like Delaware and Texas. He supported cell-phone bans in classrooms and promoted an 'all of the above' energy approach.

Democratic Governor of Maryland Wes Moore was elected Vice Chair of the National Governors Association to lead alongside Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Precisely what policy implementations will take place in coherence with Stitt's hope to 'Reignite the American Dream' going forward is less clear.

Stitt also serves on the NGA's Economic Development and Revitalization Task Force. He was elected internally by fellow governors to lead the association, alongside new vice chair, Democratic Governor of Maryland Wes Moore.

Moore shared why he's behind Stitt's initiative following a story about his family migrating to the U.S. from Jamaica and Cuba and building a life here over generations.

"The reason I love the idea of reigniting the American dream is, for me, the American dream is never a singular dream," Moore said. "It's a continuation. It's a dream that was born generations ago. It's a dream that was born by people who, even if they did not know us, fought for the hope of us."