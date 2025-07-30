© 2025
Rep. Sharice Davids says Kansas will feel damaging 'ripple effect' of Medicaid and SNAP cuts

Published July 30, 2025 at 5:07 PM CDT
Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids talks about the Big Beautiful Bill on July 29, 2025 during KCUR's Up To Date.
Kansas Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids said that Kansans will begin to feel the effects of the spending cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program at the beginning of the year.

The recent Congress-approved appropriations bill reduces spending to social service programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid.

Kansas Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids voted against bill, calling it "out of touch" and "dangerous."

"We're going to see just a ripple effect through not just our economy but the literal like day to day lives of so many people," David told KCUR's Up To Date.

Kansas is expected to lose roughly $4 billion in Medicaid funding, and an estimated 13,000 people will lose access to their health insurance over the next 10 years.

The $287 billion cut to SNAP funding means an estimated 92,000 Kansans could lose access to food assistance benefits.

"As early as the beginning of next year, folks will will see impacts both on their health care and on nutrition assistance programs," Davids said. "But some of the impacts are going to be felt more immediately."

Davids said she'll continue to push for bipartisan legislation to ensure people don't go hungry, but she said House leadership has been "inconsistent."

"To be very frank, I would say that Speaker Johnson has lacked leadership," she said. "And, you know, there's some failures on his part in protecting the people that that need it the most."

