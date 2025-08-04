Stitt issues executive order to block Medicaid funds for 'abortion-affiliated providers'

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday evening directing state agencies to cease public funding for any individual or organization affiliated with abortion providers. A reproductive health advocate called it a "direct attack" on Planned Parenthood and its ability to participate in Oklahoma Medicaid.

The executive order states that all agencies should immediately stop giving state or local funds to any individual or entity affiliated with a physician, medical practice or other organization providing abortion services or facilitating the procurement of abortion services.

Oklahoma has had a near-total abortion ban in place for over three years. The Oklahoma Supreme Court determined in 2023 that, per the Oklahoma Constitution, pregnant women have an inherent right to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve their life.

Stitt's order asks the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to update its credentialing and contracting procedures to exclude certain providers or entities from new or renewed participation in Oklahoma's Medicaid program, SoonerCare. That includes:



Those who perform, refer for or are affiliated with the performance of abortions not permitted under state law.

Those under common ownership or control with an entity engaged in abortion-related activities inconsistent with state law.

A news release states this order follows the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. The court ruled that a South Carolina woman and Planned Parenthood don't have a legal right to sue South Carolina for its decision to exclude Planned Parenthood from the state's Medicaid program based on the organization's provision of abortions.

"It's no secret that money given to organizations like Planned Parenthood here in Oklahoma is used for abortions in other states," Stitt said in response to questions emailed by StateImpact. "As Governor, it's my job to ensure that Oklahoma taxpayer dollars are only used for purposes that align with Oklahoma values."

Tamya Cox-Touré, the executive director of the ACLU of Oklahoma and co-chair of Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, said this is an attempt to defund Planned Parenthood — "full stop." In Oklahoma , Planned Parenthood health centers offer annual exams, STI testing and treatment, gender affirming care and emergency contraception.

"Planned Parenthood continues to provide vital services and care to Oklahomans across the state, and this is his attempt in trying to mirror what is happening at the federal level under the Trump administration," Cox-Touré said.

That attempt Cox-Touré is referencing is currently being blocked by a federal judge. A lawsuit was filed in response to a provision in Trump's spending bill — signed into law in early July — to impose a one-year ban on state Medicaid payments to any health care nonprofit offering abortions that received more than $800,000 in Medicaid funding in 2023.

Judge Indira Talwani in the Federal District Court in Massachusetts granted the preliminary injunction on Monday. Talwani found it was "easily ascertainable" that the Planned Parenthood Federation and its members were the target of the law.

"The Medicaid program … is a federal and state venture," Cox-Touré said. "However, as of right now, and until otherwise, Planned Parenthood is a qualified provider, as defined by the federal law, and therefore should not be removed by any means."

Stitt's executive order asks OHCA to conduct a review and revision of its provider credentialing standards to ensure only providers who "are fully aligned with Oklahoma's public policy objectives, including the protection of unborn life," can participate in the state Medicaid program.

It also requires all providers to submit a signed attestation disclosing whether they, or any related entities, engage in "abortion-related activities," as a condition of participation in Oklahoma's Medicaid program.

"It is [an] extreme measure to assume that all providers in the Medicaid program have to have some form of 'pro-life stand,'" Cox-Touré said. "That is ridiculous. That's never been a standard, and that should not be a standard in the medical field. Providing the best medical care to patients has to continue to be the number one standard for all Oklahoma providers."

Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains President and CEO Emily Wales said in an email that patients deserve care, "not political interference."

"Once again, Governor Stitt is putting his political agenda above the health and safety of Oklahomans who are simply trying to access critical care, like cancer screenings, birth control, and STI testing and treatment," Wales said. "Planned Parenthood Great Plains remains committed to delivering high-quality, affordable health care. Our doors are open, and our providers are ready to help."

An OHCA spokesperson said in an email that the agency is analyzing next steps as it works to ensure compliance and maintain service for its members.

"The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is committed to supporting Oklahoma families at all stages," the spokesperson wrote.

The order requires OHCA to begin rulemaking within 60 days, fully implement revised standards within 120 days and submit a final report to the governor's office outlining enforcement efforts, compliance and the number of impacted providers within 150 days.

Cox-Touré said she hopes Planned Parenthood will continue fighting to ensure they are a part of the Medicaid program.

"A lot of Oklahomans rely on Medicaid. … If they are not able to go to Planned Parenthood or go to the provider of their choice, that is very problematic," Cox-Touré said.

