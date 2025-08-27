Why is Oklahoma sending thousands of rescue dogs and cats out of state?

Animal shelters and rescues across Oklahoma are regularly transporting thousands of adoptable animals in need of homes out of state.

In this episode, How Curious host Rachel Hopkin learns more about why Oklahoma has an overpopulation of cats and dogs and what is being done to alleviate it.

Rachel has been fostering kittens for Norman Animal Welfare for the past couple of years. When she was asked to bring a couple of her charges in early because they'd been "tagged for transport", she learnt that the organization regularly sends flights filled with Oklahoma rescue dogs and cats out to Colorado, Oregon and Washington State, where their chances of finding a forever home and quickly are much higher.

In fact, shelters from across the Sooner State are collectively sending tens of thousands of companion animals out of state because of a crushing overpopulation here that certain other locations are not experiencing. In this month's How Curious, Rachel finds out more.

Download the episode transcript here.

Kim Schlittler's list of spay neuter clinics in Oklahoma is available here.

The following people were interviewed for this program:

Cynthia Armstrong, Humane World for Animals

Prof. Laura Bray, University of Oklahoma

Lynette Duford*, Dog is My Copilot

Jaymie Friesner*, Street Dog Hero

Ashley Georgie*, The Pittie Project PNW

Jamie James*

Prof. Lori Jervis, University of Oklahoma

Annetta Kelley, Lucky Paws Dog House, Tishimingo, OK

Miriam Kelly, Desiderata Rescue, Seminole, OK

Tara McCauley, Lucky Paws Dog House, Tishimingo, OK

Kellee Robertson, Norman Animal Welfare

Dr. Peter Rork*, Dog is My Copilot

Kim Schlittler

Kay Stout

Jessica Taylor*

Dr. Amy Tyler, Norman Animal Welfare

Kim Wilken*, Furry Freight

* This person did not feature in the final program, but their contribution informed its content.

