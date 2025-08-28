© 2025
State Board of Education cancels monthly meeting amid conflict over general counsel

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published August 28, 2025 at 5:17 PM CDT
The Oklahoma State Board of Education discusses previous meeting minutes at the April 24, 2024 board meeting.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
Amid ongoing conflict over who will be the next attorney for the State Board of Education, Thursday's monthly meeting has been canceled.

It's the second time this year the board has canceled a meeting.

Two weeks ago, the Tulsa World first reported the law firm that supplied the State Board of Education's general counsel, Norman Wohlgemuth, withdrew its attorney, Chad Kutmas.

That came after several state board members requested State Attorney General Gentner Drummond pull approval for Kutmas, citing Kutmas' repeated siding with State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Board members have voiced opposition to several issues, including whether members can place items on meeting agendas or call special meetings.

Oklahoma State Department of Education spokesperson Quinton Hitchcock confirmed to StateImpact the reason for the cancellation was due to the "transitioning staff and legal team."

"There are several big items facing Oklahoma education, and we want to make sure that the board meetings are conducted properly and efficiently," Hitchcock said.

The board can use an OSDE attorney, one from the attorney general's office or a private attorney approved by the office.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25.

