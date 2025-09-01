Oklahoma Corporation Commission takes first step toward nuclear energy study

A future with nuclear energy generated in Oklahoma could be decided with the help of a government-funded feasibility study. At the legislature's behest, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission has opened a notice of inquiry to gather information through public comments.

It's the first major action the state has taken on nuclear energy in decades. The last nuclear plant proposal came from PSO in 1973, but was rejected in 1982 following community pushback.

The commission will not get additional funding for the process, said Michael Velez, deputy general counsel for the OCC Public Utilities Division. Other states, including Michigan , could serve as models for navigating the task.

A majority of states have introduced or passed legislation related to nuclear generation in recent years, a tracker from the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners shows.

" I think we can rely upon some of those studies, as well, to help us along with our technical study," Velez said.

Still, the commissioners voiced concern over the potential economic impact of spending money on the project.

"We have to take away from other projects in order to do this," Commissioner Todd Hiett said. "And it's going to be quite an undertaking, it appears to me."

The state's consideration of nuclear energy generation aligns with multiple orders from the White House to accelerate the industry in the U.S. This summer, the Trump administration issued four executive orders intended to boost nuclear energy generation.

The July federal tax and spending megabill kept and expanded tax credits for nuclear energy while making deep cuts to incentives for wind and solar generation.

The regulators have until March 9, 2026, to complete the study and deliver it to state officials, including the Senate president pro tempore, speaker of the House and governor. A public meeting on the topic is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026.

Copyright 2025 KGOU