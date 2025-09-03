Oklahoma Department of Corrections director announces resignation

In a press release from the department, Harpe announced his resignation effective September 30 to take a role in the private sector.

Harpe was appointed to the position by Governor Kevin Stitt in October of 2022.

During his tenure, Harpe established the Office of Offender Advocacy, which first conducted a survey of the state's inmate population in 2023. The annual survey is aimed at improving prison conditions and inmate access to rehabilitation activities.

He also oversaw the purchase of the last privately owned prison in Oklahoma — the Lawton Correctional Facility — from GEOGroup this June.

In Harpe's place, Stitt has named current ODOC Chief of Staff Justin Farris as the interim director.

Copyright 2025 KGOU