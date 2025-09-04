Federal judge blocks in-state tuition for unauthorized migrant students in Oklahoma

Updated September 3, 2025 at 8:19 AM CDT

In his one-page order , federal District Court Judge Ronald White ruled students who are not lawfully present in the U.S. are unable to receive in-state tuition at any state post-secondary educational institution.

An Oklahoma law that allows students who have graduated from state high schools to get in-state rates is unconstitutional, Judge White writes.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner lauded the ruling in a Sept. 2 press release.

"I am thankful to have worked with the dedicated professionals of President Trump's Department of Justice to ensure illegal immigrants no longer receive an unlawful tuition discount while American students from outside Oklahoma pay twice as much," Drummond said. "This ruling is an important victory for fairness and common sense, and I am pleased that we have been able to correct course."

The change follows a joint request to end in-state tuition by Drummond and the Trump administration in early August.

An Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education spokesperson told The Oklahoman the ruling was expected and that about 400 students in its system will be impacted.

"Our team is reviewing the order and we intend to comply," a regents' spokesperson wrote in an email. "State system institutions are determining their next steps in concert with their respective campus governing boards and legal counsel."

Oklahoma is one of the latest states successfully targeted by similar lawsuits, along with Texas and Illinois, an effort in line with one of Trump's April executive orders .

Just over 20 states still offer in-state tuition , per the Higher Ed Immigration Portal.

KOSU reporter Sierra Pfeifer contributed to this story.

