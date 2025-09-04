Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters' PragerU-backed 'woke' teacher test impossible to fail

First reported by Quorum Call's Shawn Ashley, the 34-question test is available on the state department's website.

StateImpact took the test and confirmed it is impossible to fail. If test-takers respond incorrectly, they're prompted to try again until they land on the correct answer.

The test includes several questions on biological sex and transgender rights, as well as others on civics and U.S. history.

1 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.20.21 PM.png Sample questions from the "America First" test. / 2 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.21.15 PM.png Sample questions from the "America First" test. / 3 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.25.10 PM.png Sample questions from the "America First" test. / 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.25.35 PM.png Sample questions from the "America First" test. /

At the end, test-takers are presented with a certificate affirming the "demonstrated understanding of foundational civic knowledge and commitment to traditional American values, in alignment with the educational principles upheld by the State of Oklahoma."

Walters announced the test over the summer, saying the department will withhold teaching certificates from those who do not pass. The goal, he said, is to weed out teachers from so-called "woke" New York and California.

Asked if a test that's impossible to fail is effective at achieving this goal, Walters' office did not respond.

