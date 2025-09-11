Oklahoma Election preview: Schools put up bonds to begin the new year

With the school year up and running across Oklahoma, many districts are starting the fall election season with a healthy dose of school bond proposals.

These bonds allow schools to take on bigger construction and renovation projects by using taxpayer dollars to pay back bondholders. In Oklahoma, bonds must earn 60% approval from voters in their respective districts to pass.

Many of the bonds proposed this month would not require an increase in property taxes, instead extending current tax rates to accommodate new projects. Some, however, can only muster the funding required if tax rates rise.

Also on some Oklahoma ballots are city charter amendments and council seats.

Voters in 27 counties can cast their ballots on Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling location on the Oklahoma Voter Portal .

School bonds aim to bring districts forward

Tahlequah Public Schools

Voters living in the Tahlequah Public Schools district will decide on a $51 million bond expected to last 17 years. The proposal will not require a tax increase if approved.

The bond includes a wide variety of projects that are geared toward supporting students of all ages. There are planned renovations for Sequoyah Early Childhood Center, two elementary schools and the middle and high schools.

Perhaps one of the most visible changes would be a new football field for the district, which has been using the Northeastern State University stadium for several decades.

The bond is supported by the city's mayor and the CEO & President of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tahlequah Public Schools / website / website A rendering of the proposed new field in Tahlequah.

Owasso Public Schools

The Owasso school district is proposing a bond of nearly $170 million , aiming to build new tornado-safe structures, as well as provide funds for arts education and a new sports complex. The bond has similarities with a failed proposal from February . However, this month's bond would not increase the tax rate for property owners in the district, unlike the previous bond, which would have tacked on an extra $60 annually to property taxes.

If passed, the new projects would begin planning in January 2026, with a scheduled finish before the 2028-29 school year.

Pawhuska Public Schools

Pawhuska Public Schools has put up a bond package of around $3.7 million . The largest expense, $1.5 million, would go to renovating a gym over a century old. At a Chamber of Commerce meeting , school leaders pointed out that the current facility is not wheelchair accessible, and renovations will address this.

The district also hopes to purchase a video board for the football field. Administrators hope that this technology will make Pawhuska a more favorable choice for regional track and field meets.

The bond's passage will not result in a tax increase.

Kellyville Public Schools

A little over a year after a bond for Kellyville Public Schools failed, the district is trying again.

This year's bond touches on a variety of topics, mirroring last year's version. It sets aside money for parking and paving improvements, as well as security. There are also funds for roof repairs, new baseball and softball turf and band instruments.

It adds up to about $5.8 million.

The bond would increase property taxes by less than 5%, coming out to around $4.46 per month or $53.52 per year for a property valued at $100,000. The increase is larger than that of the 2024 proposal , which would have increased property taxes by about $25 annually for a $100,000 home.

Kellyville Public Schools / website / website A map of middle and high school projects proposed by the Kellyville bond.

Lone Grove Public Schools

In Lone Grove, voters have a chance to decide whether to approve a bond of nearly $13 million . The proposal includes updates for several athletic facilities, like new turf for softball and baseball fields. It will also improve the locker rooms and construct new wrestling and weight rooms.

Another major focus of the bond is agriculture education, which means expanding the current building to accommodate a new classroom and office.

The bond will not increase the tax rate if passed.

Other elections

City of Dewey

Dewey voters will have the opportunity to decide on funding a variety of city improvements .

Three propositions rely on bonds to fund projects, totaling nearly $1.5 million. The first one will use $765,000 to replace water lines and fire hydrants. The second asks for $375,000 to acquire new police cars, and the third requests $320,000 for new roads and road improvement. A fourth proposition would extend a 1% sales tax for 10 years to cover city maintenance costs.

City of Lawton

Lawton voters will decide on two propositions, both amendments to the city's charter.

The first asks about the adoption of the "True North Culture Statement." The statement iterates the city's commitment to transparency, safety, efficiency and other values.

The second amendment aims to extend a city employee's probationary period from six to twelve months.