An Oklahoma community remembers how one senior class persevered to secure a piece of 9/11 history

During a 2011 computer class, Milburn High School seniors read an article about 9/11 and learned they could receive a piece of steel from the World Trade Center, which was destroyed during the 2001 terrorist attacks. But, to do so, they needed to convince the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey why they deserved to have one.

Nellie Garone, a Milburn teacher at the time, recalled how her students began their journey to bring history to their small community about 25 miles northwest of Durant.

"One of the students, Michael Whelan, said we should apply for a piece [of steel]," Garone said. "And, you know, well, I don't want to tell them no."

So, the senior class of 11 began their research and wrote the first letter to the port authority.

"Well, we got denied," Garone said. "...So we applied again and got denied."

But the students didn't think they should give up. Instead, they decided to get vulnerable in the third letter, when they connected the devastation of the 1995 bombing of the Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City to the 9/11 attacks.

"We went ahead and drew that parallel that we shared in their sadness with them because we had been through something similar," Garone said.

They also included letters of support from Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby and other officials at the time, such as Congressman Dan Boren.

Finally, they convinced the port authority and later garnered support from UPS, which provided free shipping for the heavy piece of steel. Garone said it weighed 100 pounds.

The Chickasaw Nation Cabinet Shop built the display case for the steel artifact, which the students decided to house in the Johnston County courthouse — a place representative of justice and citizenship, Garone noted.

But over time, the case became worn.

"During the past 14 years, the wood became weathered, and the cabinet needed a refresh," Chickasaw Nation Cabinet Shop Supervisor Jimmy Koonce said.

Thanks to the help from the Chickasaw Nation, county officials and Tishomingo community residents, the relic now rests in a new glass memorial case.

"And as I contacted them [the former students] when we were getting ready to put the new base up, I said, 'Can you imagine the fact that you were a part of something that will be in this town forever?'" Garone said.

The cabinet shop built the new display, with help from the Chickasaw Nation STEM Academy team, who engraved "We Will Always Remember – 09-11-01" on it.

Garone said her former students' legacy will continue alongside the relic, as well as their unwavering determination and commitment to paying their respects to 9/11 victims and survivors.

