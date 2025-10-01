Stitt urges HRSA to stop Planned Parenthood from participating in federal drug pricing program

Gov. Kevin Stitt sent a letter alongside 10 Republican governors urging the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to revoke Planned Parenthood's eligibility under the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program.

Growing costs affect providers' ability to provide consistent care to patients, according to the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association. The 340B program allows qualifying entities to purchase drugs at a discount, with the goal of serving more patients.

Planned Parenthood providers participate in the program under certain designations , including Title X-funded family planning clinics and sexually transmitted disease clinics, according to HRSA . Clinics participating in Title X programs offer confidential and low-cost family planning resources for all ages, including contraceptives, counseling and pregnancy testing.

In Oklahoma, three Planned Parenthood health centers are listed as participating in the 340B program as family planning clinics, with locations in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Edmond.

In the letter to HRSA, Stitt and other Republican governors argue that drug discounts can be used to support abortion services indirectly.

"Federal support through the 340B program allows Planned Parenthood to reduce its overhead, redirect unrestricted funds, and expand abortion operations elsewhere," the letter reads. "Even if Planned Parenthood affiliates in states with pro-life laws refrain from using federal funds for abortion, the organization's national infrastructure still benefits, enabling abortion expansion in states where abortion is legal and aggressively promoted."

Kensey Wright is a board member of Roe Fund. The organization supports Oklahomans in accessing reproductive health care. She said this is another effort to defund Planned Parenthood.

"This, again, is part of this cycle where people want to remove access to abortion care, but at the same time they're not willing to help or provide services to help prevent pregnancy, such as birth control or proper sex education," Wright said.

The letter comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order directing state agencies to cease public funding for any individual or organization affiliated with abortion providers. A reproductive health advocate called it a "direct attack" on Planned Parenthood and its ability to participate in Oklahoma Medicaid, also known as SoonerCare.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains notes on its website it can no longer accept Oklahoma Medicaid at its health centers.

"We know this change may feel confusing or discouraging, but you are not alone, and you may still be eligible for care at little-to-no cost," the site reads . "We offer confidential financial assistance options and will work with you to find support that fits your needs."

Planned Parenthood Great Plains did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

Oklahoma has been under a near-total abortion ban for over three years. Its Planned Parenthood health centers offer annual exams, STI testing and treatment, gender affirming care and emergency contraception.

Wright said this is basic health care that Oklahomans should be able to access.

"People really need to look beyond the abortion aspect of it and look at what programs are actually going to be attacked and hurt and how it affects their fellow community members," Wright said.

