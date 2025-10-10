Oklahoma State Board of Education is back in action with new state superintendent

The board worked through its dense agenda quickly but spent some time on accreditation warnings for 16 schools that haven't met the state's standards.

Board members had questions about why accreditation has come into question for some schools, whether traditional public schools and charter schools follow the same guidelines for accreditation, and how education outcomes play a role in the process.

The schools in question are:



Bokoshe Public Schools

Chelsea Public Schools

Cherokee Immersion Public Charter Schools

Fletcher Public Schools

Grandview Public Schools

Gypsy Public Schools

Insight Public Charter Virtual School

KIPP Tulsa Public Charter School

LeMonde International Public Charter Schools

McAlester Public Schools

Optima Public Schools

Peavine Public Schools

Straight Public Schools

Vinita Public Schools

Wagoner Public Schools

Western Heights Public Schools



While the listed reasons to place schools on an accreditation probationary period ranged from having negative account balances, to teachers paid less than the legal minimum, a lack of mobile panic alert systems, and failure to meet testing procedures — all legitimate reasons on paper — board member Becky Carson verbalized the source of the stated concerns.

"I think I can probably speak with several board members here that we do — or I do — have concerns about the validity of this process," Carson said. "Because of the former leadership, we were aware of some situations in which accreditation was used as a tool to harm."

By "former leadership," she means the recently resigned former State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who often threatened schools and districts with revoking their accreditation if they didn't abide by his culture war antics.

The board voted to table the prospect of formally warning 15 school districts, pending further review of their specific issues, and accrediting Oklahoma City's Western Heights Public Schools , which made improvements since it failed state evaluations.

Following a three-hour executive session, the board returned and suspended four teaching certificates of six that were pending action, and advanced them all to the next step: a formal legal hearing before an administrative law judge.

That move pushes along a backlog of teachers who have been waiting months for the state board to decide whether their licenses will be suspended and considered for possible revocation by an Administrative Law Judge.

