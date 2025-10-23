Countdown to the Olympics: organizers celebrate partnership between LA and OKC

On Monday morning, the heads of two organizing bodies behind the 2028 Olympic Games — Casey Wasserman of LA28 and Michael Byrnes of Team OKC — met in Devon Park to acknowledge the partnership between the two cities. While LA will be the host city for the games, the softball and canoe slalom events will be held in OKC.

The softball events will be held at Devon Park, which is home to USA Softball and the National Softball Hall of Fame. The canoe slalom events will be held at RIVERSPORT Rapids, which is an official U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training site that is also scheduled to host the International Canoe Federation's Canoe Slalom World Championships next year.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt presented LA28 leadership with keys to the city. He said he believes the partnership between LA and OKC will make the 2028 Olympics the best event in the history of the games.

"The placement of these events in Oklahoma City also dramatically expands the direct impact of the 2028 games and ensures that these games will be experienced as a local event for tens of millions more Americans," he said.

Olympic medalists Michelle Moultrie, Bart Conner, and Nadia Comaneci were also present. Over the weekend, they participated in a LA28's youth sports event at the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center in OKC.

This follows LA Mayor Karen Bass meeting with Mayor Holt to sign a memorandum of understanding outlining their commitment to hosting "America's Games."

