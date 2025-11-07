Starbucks Workers United authorizes a strike, Oklahoma workers are prepared to join

On Wednesday, Starbucks Workers United announced 92% of voters approved an open-ended unfair labor practice strike.

In a press release, the union said it's not currently engaged in contract negotiations with Starbucks as the company has not put forth a new proposal that meets its demands following elected union delegates rejecting the company's "insufficient" contract offer in April this year.

The union's demands include higher take-home pay, better hours, and the resolution of unfair labor practice charges.

The strike authorization comes ahead of Starbucks's Red Cup Day on November 13, which is the company's annual promotional event to kick off its holiday season.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Starbucks said the company is disappointed the union has voted to strike instead of returning to the bargaining table. Additionally, they said customers can expect service at a "vast majority" of Starbucks locations regardless of the strike.

Since 2022 , workers at six Starbucks locations in Oklahoma have voted to unionize. In recent years, Oklahoma union workers and supporters have participated in similar nationwide strikes during the company's holiday season.

As recently as last week , workers across the OKC metro held practice pickets in preparation for the strike.

