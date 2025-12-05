Toys For Tots gave this Kansas City Marine his first Christmas gift. He hopes to pay it forward

Marine Staff Sgt. Christian Martinez knows firsthand the value of the Toys for Tots program, a nonprofit run by the U.S. Marine Corps that provides free Christmas gifts to children of families in need. As a young boy and part of an eight- kid household, he never had the experience of running down on Christmas morning to see what shiny new thing Santa left for him under the Christmas tree.

"Growing up for Christmas, there was never the expectation like, hey, there will be a toy for Christmas," said Martinez.

He remembers the first toy he received from Toys for Tots – a robot-like dragonfly. He loved that toy because Martinez was fascinated with insects, always collecting different kinds of bugs. His experience with that little mechanical dragonfly led to other interests and hobbies he has pursued throughout his life. Toys, he said, fuel a child's imagination and help develop young minds. In the past, Toys for Tots has been able to provide thousands of children that gift.

"Puzzles, Ms. Rachel and Bluey toys, anything that a good child would need," said Martinez. "A lot of the ones that we get are a lot of sensory (toys), also toys that are more for the development of the kids."

But donations are down this year. Just as other charities have seen financial, food and clothing contributions decline, Toys for Tots has seen a marked slowdown in the number of gifts being dropped off at area bins. At the same time, they're experiencing the highest number of requests in the organization's almost 80-year history.

Martinez is now the area coordinator for the Kansas City Chapter of Toys for Tots. Monitoring the multiple bins spread around the Overland Park Convention Center, a central drop-off location for gifts, he said he's noticing how different this year feels.

"Probably you see it around you, just like with the food banks and clothing," Martinez said. "There's just a big need this year in terms of donations to the families that require a lot more support during this time."

The Kansas City chapter of Toys for Tots reports that they received 61,172 requests for toys this Christmas as of the end of November. That's an increase of nearly 18% compared to last year. At the Overland Park Convention Center, all but one of the bins scattered throughout the complex were empty as of Thanksgiving. Martinez, standing by the one full one, said this is unusual.

One grandmother's gratitude

In a home in Grandview, Missouri, baking cinnamon rolls saturate the air with the smell of melting butter and cinnamon sugar.

Kerry Stock and her one-year-old grandson, Braylon, were decorating their small Christmas tree the weekend before Thanksgiving. As Braylon tugged on an ornament, Stock said he is an easy child to please.

"My grandson, you can give him a box," she said, "and he's entertained with the box."

Brandon Azim / KCUR / KCUR Braylon and Kerry sitting in front of Christmas tree they decorated on Thanksgiving

Braylon was born on Christmas Eve, 2023. His mother, Braylon's daughter, encountered some health challenges, so immediately after the child was born, Stock became Braylon's caretaker and guardian. She loves raising her grandson but struggles financially.

"I'm not able to do extra gifts because I am a single mom on a fixed income," she said. "I have to pay all my bills by myself."

In 2024, Stock's employer was serving as a donation station for Toys for Tots. Stock was able to give her grandson a Christmas Eve birthday present, as well as have something for him to open the next morning.

"He was able to have the two presents under the tree. The smile on his face was amazing," she shared.

Christian Martinez says he's confident the Kansas City community will come together in support of this iconic program. It always does. But he emphasizes time is running out. The last day gifts can be dropped off is Dec. 11.

For more information about where to donate or receive a toy from Toys for Tots, click here.

