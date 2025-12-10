Kansas man charged with election fraud resigns his position as mayor

TOPEKA — Joe Ceballos, a Kansas man who made national news after being charged with voting illegally, resigned his position as mayor of Coldwater.

The Coldwater City Council announced Monday that it had accepted Ceballos’ resignation.

“We will continue with the daily work of the city ensuring that all services and operations move forward without interruption,” a statement said. “Our priority is keeping the community informed and maintaining stability during this transition.”

The council swore in Britt Lenertz, president of the city council, as the town’s mayor. She will serve out the rest of Ceballos’ term, Lenertz said.

Ceballos was elected to his second term as mayor one day before Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced at a November news conference that Ceballos had been arrested for multiple felonies. Ceballos has a green card, which means he is a legal permanent resident of the United States, but he did not apply for citizenship until February, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Ceballos will be “placed in removal proceedings” if he is convicted.

This story originally appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

Copyright 2025 High Plains Public Radio