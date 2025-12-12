Kansas AG ditches anti-immigration health care lawsuit after change in federal policy

TOPEKA — The Kansas attorney general is dropping his federal lawsuit that targeted health care for immigrants across the U.S.

Kris Kobach announced Wednesday he voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit, but health care for certain immigrants was stripped away more than three months ago when President Donald Trump rescinded the Biden-era rule that offered health care plans to people who migrated to the U.S. as children.

The roughly 10,000 immigrants in the United States under Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals who purchased health insurance from the marketplace were removed from their plans by Oct. 1. An estimated 525,000 people are in the U.S. under DACA.

Kobach initially filed the lawsuit involving 18 other states after the Biden administration adopted rules in November 2024 enabling DACA participants to enroll in public health insurance plans, which wasn’t previously possible under the Affordable Care Act. Kobach argued in court against the policies, winning a preliminary injunction.

“This is a big win for the rule of law,” Kobach said in a Wednesday announcement. “Congress never intended that illegal aliens should receive Obamacare benefits.”

The lawsuit is one piece of Kobach’s broad range of anti-immigration efforts. He helped Kansas earlier this year become one of the first states in the country to deputize state law enforcement agents to enforce immigration law.

He is party to another lawsuit that seeks to exclude certain immigrants from U.S. Census counts. Kobach argued counting people in the country without particular documentation or with temporary visas skews congressional district apportionment. The U.S. Constitution mandates a count of “the whole number of persons in each state” every 10 years.

He also spent years defending anti-immigration ordinances on behalf of cities, and, as a law professor, he helped craft controversial legislation in Arizona.

Most recently, he announced federal election fraud charges against a native Mexican man who served as mayor in a small Kansas town.

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.

