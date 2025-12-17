Gov. Stitt criticizes Trump's efforts to halt wind energy projects

While speaking to news outlet Semafor about President Donald Trump's efforts to halt wind projects, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said it's disappointing, referencing a Rhode Island project that was nearly complete.

"I mean, our friends in Rhode Island, the wind project that was 80, 90% complete, and then that just looks like politics when you're canceling those," Stitt said. "We have to get out of this business and just let businesses go innovate."

Although Oklahoma is known for oil and gas production, it ranks third in wind energy production, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Stitt said most Americans are frustrated by energy policies that fluctuate with each presidential administration.

"We've got to be agnostic on these issues, you cannot weaponize these things, and you can't, just for political purposes, put your thumb on the scale, right?" Stitt said.

Stitt said he believes in having more of everything, which he credits for the state's low energy costs for consumers and industrial customers.