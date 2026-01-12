Latest Kansas campaign finance reports: Candidates for governor strive to hit $1M mark

TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Schwab reported $1.3 million in campaign contributions as of Dec. 31, while Republican Vicki Schmidt and Democrat Ethan Corson attracted more than $900,000 in donations to fuel their campaigns for governor.

Schwab, Schmidt and Corson released information on their 2025 fundraising ahead of the Monday deadline for submitting financial documents to the Kansas Public Disclosure Commission and Kansas Secretary of State’s office. At this point, the statistics have been based on candidate news releases, but the official documents filed with the state would disclose details about donations, loans, expenditures and cash on hand.

So far, more than a dozen candidates have announced campaigns for the Republican or Democratic party nominations for governor in Kansas. Their capacity to generate significant donations would be viewed as a measure of political viability in terms of the August primaries. In 2022, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly raised more than $7.7 million for her successful reelection campaign.

Schwab, who has served as Kansas’ secretary of state since 2019, said his campaign for governor attracted more than $1.3 million.

“These results show support for the only conservative in the race with a comprehensive plan for addressing the Kansas property tax crisis,” he said. “Kansans want a leader who will do more than share hollow rhetoric about issues, but put forth solutions that put the taxpayer first.”

Schwab’s most prominent GOP rivals include former Gov. Jeff Colyer, Senate President Ty Masterson and Schmidt, the state insurance commissioner.

Schmidt’s campaign said she raised $980,000 from more than 800 donors. The contributions ranged from $1 to $4,000, and 57% of the donations were from Kansans.

“We’re building a campaign the right way — with broad grassroots support, careful stewardship of resources and a clear path forward,” Schmidt said.

Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector One of the Democratic Party’s frontrunners in the governor’s race, state Sen. Ethan Corson, says he generated $900,000 in donations in the period ending Dec. 31. This image is from Jan. 13, 2025.

Corson, a Democratic state senator from Johnson County, said he accepted more than 3,000 contributions and that 70% of these donations were for less than $100. He reported securing more than $900,000 since July. His rival in the primary is Sen. Cindy Holscher, also of Johnson County. She has not yet released campaign donation information.

“Our campaign is about creating a Kansas where the next generation can build a life right here, and this milestone is proof that people all across the state believe in that vision,” Corson said.

During the 2025 portion of the campaign cycle, Corson said his campaign traveled 11,000 miles to dozens of cities. He’s been endorsed by more than 10 labor unions as well as Kelly, who referred to him as “most suited” to be the next governor.

In the campaign for attorney general, Democrat Chris Mann officially filed as a candidate and said his campaign raised $536,000 in 2025. Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach said he would run for reelection but hasn’t released a summary of his campaign treasurer’s report. In 2022, Kobach received 50.8% of the vote to narrowly defeat Mann, who claimed 49.2% of ballots cast.

Mann said 89% of his 2,500 contributions came from Kansans, which he said was an indication of momentum of his second campaign for attorney general.

“Kansans want an attorney general who is focused on protecting communities, upholding the law fairly, and delivering real results, not playing politics,” Mann said. “The record level of support we’re seeing makes it clear that people are ready for a new direction in the attorney general’s office.”

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Republican from Wichita, said he generated $427,300 during 2025 for his campaign for state insurance commissioner.

He asserted the total “breaks all previous records for down-ballot races at this point in the election cycle,” comparing it to campaigns for secretary of state, state treasurer and insurance commissioner in 2014, 2018 and 2022. He didn’t acknowledge Mann’s higher total in the campaign for attorney general.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from across the state,” said Hawkins, who promised to lower insurance costs and address insurance companies operating unethically or illegally.

This is the first campaign cycle with the higher individual campaign contribution limit of $4,000 for the primary and general elections for statewide offices, up from the previous $2,000 cap for the primary and general election.

The primary election in Kansas has been scheduled for Aug. 4. The state’s voter registration deadline is June 1.

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.

