Oklahoma's SNAP restrictions to take effect Feb.15

Oklahoma's additional rules for a program to help people buy groceries are delayed until mid-February.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the nation's largest food assistance program. Eligible shoppers can use the program's benefits to purchase food at participating grocery stores.

Oklahoma's new restrictions on soft drinks and candy in SNAP were slated to start Jan.1 but will now be effective Feb. 15. Officials from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services said the date change allows more time for retailers to update their systems and for families to prepare.

The waiver does not impact who is eligible for SNAP or how much families receive in benefits. The state department has a web page on the waiver for SNAP shoppers.

"The timing reflects what we're seeing nationally," a department spokesperson said in a statement. "States are responding to high rates of diet-related diseases and a renewed federal focus on health. Oklahoma's leadership wanted to be part of that broader effort."

In August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Oklahoma's request to restrict "soft drinks" and "candy" from being bought using SNAP benefits.

Oklahoma and many other states have requested and gained approval for such exclusions from the USDA, which denied similar requests in the past. The additional rules are part of the larger Make Oklahoma Healthy Again campaign, a mirror of the Trump Administration's national effort.

In the states with additional restrictions, retailers are adjusting. Industry advocates have said those adjustments come with costs attached, especially for small retailers .

A spokesperson says OKDHS officials have been in weekly conversations with retailers to answer questions and provide guidance.

Nationally, existing exclusions to the food aid program include tobacco, alcohol, vitamins and medicines.

Oklahoma's waiver defines "soft drinks" as nonalcoholic beverages containing sweeteners including soda, energy drinks, sport drinks, sweetened bottled or canned tea and flavored water. There are exclusions like if a beverage contains milk or milk substitutes, or if it has more than 50% fruit or vegetable juice.

"Candy" includes solids, semi-solids or molded preparations of sugar, sweeteners or chocolate with or without ingredients like fruit and nuts "commonly marketed" as candy, chocolate bar, chewing gum or similar confectionery. Baked goods such as cookies, bread or pastries are not included in the new restrictions.

