Kansas disregards CDC vaccine changes, will trust scientific evidence instead

TOPEKA — Kansas’ top health agency is sticking with the longstanding childhood immunization schedule instead of implementing new guidelines released Jan. 5 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, a state spokeswoman said.

Although the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is evaluating the new vaccination schedule, KDHE does not currently anticipate changes to Kansas’ clinical guidance for childhood immunization schedules, spokeswoman Jill Bronaugh said in an email to the Kansas Reflector.

“KDHE is committed to the well-being of Kansans, and we continue to emphasize the importance of clear communication, transparency and trust in scientific evidence,” she said. “Vaccines remain one of the most effective tools for preventing serious infectious diseases, and decades of rigorous studies have shown they are safe and effective.”

KDHE will continue to review and assess the modified childhood vaccine schedule released by the CDC and how it could impact the health of Kansas children, Bronaugh said. In the past, the state’s vaccination schedule has followed the CDC’s recommendations.

The CDC’s newly released vaccination schedule dropped the number of childhood vaccinations from 17 to 10, a move vigorously disputed by leading health care organizations.

“How often and how many vaccines children in the U.S. receive at certain ages is based on the times when vaccines will work best with children’s immune systems and when they are most vulnerable to certain diseases,” the American Academy of Pediatrics said. “Sometimes this means children will receive multiple shots in a short period of time. There is no medical reason to delay or skip recommended immunizations.”

Bronaugh said it’s important to rely on evidence-based sources when considering changes to the state’s vaccine recommendations that have longstanding success in protecting children’s health.

“It is also important to stress that childhood immunization schedules are intended to support, not require or mandate, evidence-informed, clinical decision-making and consistency in medical practice,” she said.

KDHE recommends that Kansas clinicians rely on their training and professional judgement, and that they follow the childhood and adolescent immunization schedules published by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“We remain committed to supporting clinical guidance and recommendations that provide the most accurate, credible and transparent information available for health professionals and Kansas families,” Bronaugh said.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

