Arkansas Valley pipeline has about 3 years of cash left to keep building, despite presidential veto

Water officials and Colorado’s congressional representatives are scrambling to find an affordable path forward for communities in the Lower Arkansas Valley who had hoped the federal government would help them lower their costs for a critical clean water pipeline.

President Donald Trump vetoed the bipartisan Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act on New Year’s Eve, and despite Colorado’s efforts, Congress on Jan. 8 declined to override the veto.

Construction on the $1.39 billion pipeline began in 2023. There’s enough money left from the $500 million appropriated by Congress to continue building for another three to five years, according to Bill Long, president of the board for the Pueblo-based Southeastern Water Conservancy District. The district operates the federal Fryingpan-Arkansas Project and is overseeing pipeline construction for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

That means the pipeline should eventually reach Rocky Ford, a point roughly halfway between its start east of Pueblo Reservoir and its endpoint farther east, near Lamar. “It’s when we get to the second half of the project where it will be challenging to build and repay our portion of the debt,” Long said. “Without this legislation there will be a point where we will have to stop.”

“We may have to wait this administration out”

What comes next isn’t clear, though members of Colorado’s congressional delegation and water officials in the Lower Arkansas Valley said they are evaluating their options for taking another run at the issue in Congress.

“Obviously things are up in the air,” Long said.

“Sooner rather than later we may be looking at a new piece of legislation, but the question is would this administration be amenable to a new piece of legislation. If we can’t find something, we may have to wait this administration out,” he said.

Waiting for clean water in the Lower Arkansas Valley is nothing new.

First envisioned as part of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Fryingpan-Arkansas Project in 1962, the pipeline languished on paper for decades because of high costs. The 130-mile pipeline starts just east of Pueblo and will extend out to Lamar, serving 39 communities.

The need for clean water in the Lower Arkansas Valley became apparent in the 1950s — earlier, by some accounts — when wells drilled near the Arkansas River were showing a range of toxic elements, including naturally occurring radium and selenium. Both can cause severe health problems, including bone cancer and lung issues if high amounts are consumed.

Without safe drinking water, towns in the region have either had to haul water or install expensive reverse osmosis plants to purify their contaminated well water.

Things changed on the stalled project in 2023, when Congress directed some $500 million toward the pipeline.

The legislation would have gone further, allowing the repayment terms on the loans from the federal government to be extended to 75 years, up from 50 years, and to cut interest rates in half, from 3.046% to 1.523%. The legislation also would have allowed the project to be classified as one of hardship, a move that may have allowed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to forgive some loan payments if a case for economic hardship could have been made.

The conduit project is also partially funded with grants and loans from state agencies, including the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority.

“The act was an important step in making this project affordable,” said Keith McLaughlin, executive director of the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority. “Obviously we’re disappointed.”

Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun Tandy Bitner fills a pair of water coolers on Sept. 23 at the May Valley Water station in Wiley. Groundwater in the area exceeds maximum contaminant levels for radium and end users have to treat their drinking water with a reverse osmosis system or water softening system. Or, they can purchase treated water from May Valley Water.

Colorado politicians say they’re still working to push legislation through. The bipartisan act was sponsored by Colorado Republican U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Jeff Hurd, whose congressional districts take in the communities to be served by the pipeline, and Democratic U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet.

Trump’s veto of the measure is widely seen as being the result of ongoing conflicts between his administration and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, including a request to pardon former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is serving a nine-year prison term for orchestrating a data breach of her county’s elections equipment. Polis so far has declined to intervene in that case, although he did describe Peters’ sentence as “harsh,” leading some to speculate that he might commute it. In a statement, Polis said he was hopeful that Congress would ultimately succeed in approving some form of aid to help complete the conduit.

Neither Boebert nor Hurd responded to a request for comment. But Hickenlooper said that the congressional delegation continues to work on a new path forward.

“The people of southeastern Colorado have waited 60 years for clean, safe drinking water. We’re continuing to work with our partners in the delegation to complete the Arkansas Valley Conduit and deliver on the federal government’s promise,” Hickenlooper said in an email.

This story previously appeared in the Colorado Sun.

