Report: 70% of new teachers have left or considered leaving the field - what about in Kansas?

A recent study by the Center for American Progress found that 70 percent of U.S. teachers with five or fewer years of experience have left or considered leaving the field.

Here's a look at what some teachers are saying and how local districts are trying to support teachers and keep them in the classroom:

Why are so many teachers leaving?

The study is based on a survey of about 300 teachers in the U.S. with five years of experience or fewer. It included some in Kansas.

Many teachers reported feeling underpaid and overworked. Some also pointed to benefits and a lack of mental health support.

Those factors and others could be contributing to a nationwide shortage of teachers. The National Education Association actually reports that fewer people are entering the education field than 10 years ago.

What are Kansas teachers saying?

Hannah Powell, a speech language pathologist, worked in Kansas public schools for about seven years. In 2023, she left education to start similar work in a private practice.

Powell said teachers and therapists who work in special education are spread thin and not compensated well for their work, especially compared to the work she does now in the private sector.

"We're juggling so many different things," she said. "Especially being in the special education realm, where every child's needs are significantly different and require a whole different kind of support."

How is the Wichita school district trying to keep teachers in the classroom?

District leaders said they're feeling the effects of the teacher shortage. They use a number of tactics to help find and keep new teachers.

For example, the district pairs new teachers with a cohort of mentors who work in their subject area, such as math or social studies.

The district also offers bonuses for referrals. There also are paid incentives for teachers who want to further their education. The district also offers financial support for paraeducators who want to become teachers.

Weadé James, senior director of K-12 education policy for the Center for American Progress, said strong mentorship can go a long way.

"So it's like, yes, having a mentor teacher, but how often are you actually meeting with that mentor teacher?" James said. "Does that mentor teacher have an opportunity to observe you in the classroom and give you feedback?"

Education is ultimately about preparing students for the future. How could this shortage affect student performance?

Fewer teachers could lead to larger classes, where students who are struggling may not get noticed as easily.

The overall quality of instruction quality can go down under a long-term substitute teacher.

Education experts say teaching shortages could impact students' math and reading scores, especially because many students are behind and experiencing learning losses after the COVID-19 pandemic closed classrooms.

Recent national scores reflect a drop in math, reading and science performance.

