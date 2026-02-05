The Smallest Town in the U.S. with a Daily Newspaper? Council Grove, Kansas.

Council Grove, Kansas, is a small town with a rich history and a unique distinction: With a population of about 2,200, it is the smallest town in the United States with a daily newspaper, according to the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. The Council Grove Republican still publishes every Monday through Thursday, filling its pages with local news and satisfying hundreds of loyal subscribers. KPR's Matthew Algeo reports on a small-town paper with a rich history that's also focused on the future.

