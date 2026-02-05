The Smallest Town in the U.S. with a Daily Newspaper? Council Grove, Kansas.
1 of 6 — IMG_8890.jpeg
The staff of the Council Grove Republican: Kay Roberts, Jan Sciacca, and Christy Jimerson (left to right).
2 of 6 — IMG_8807.jpeg
The Council Grove Republican office on Main Street in Council Grove, Kansas.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
3 of 6 — IMG_8826.jpeg
Jan Sciacca photographs newly-inaugurated members of the Council Grove city council for the Council Grove Republican.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
4 of 6 — IMG_8845.jpeg
Kay Roberts affixes mailing labels to issues of the Council Grove Republican that will be mailed to subscribers.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
5 of 6 — IMG_8822.jpeg
A news rack selling copies of the Council Grove Republican in front of the newspaper's office.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
6 of 6 — IMG_8871.jpeg
Christy Jimerson laying out an edition of the Council Grove Republican.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
Council Grove, Kansas, is a small town with a rich history and a unique distinction: With a population of about 2,200, it is the smallest town in the United States with a daily newspaper, according to the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. The Council Grove Republican still publishes every Monday through Thursday, filling its pages with local news and satisfying hundreds of loyal subscribers. KPR's Matthew Algeo reports on a small-town paper with a rich history that's also focused on the future.
