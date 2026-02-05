© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
The Smallest Town in the U.S. with a Daily Newspaper? Council Grove, Kansas.

Kansas Public Radio
Published February 5, 2026 at 3:50 PM CST
The staff of the Council Grove Republican: Kay Roberts, Jan Sciacca, and Christy Jimerson (left to right).
The Council Grove Republican office on Main Street in Council Grove, Kansas.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
Jan Sciacca photographs newly-inaugurated members of the Council Grove city council for the Council Grove Republican.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
Kay Roberts affixes mailing labels to issues of the Council Grove Republican that will be mailed to subscribers.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
A news rack selling copies of the Council Grove Republican in front of the newspaper's office.
Matthew Algeo/KPR
Christy Jimerson laying out an edition of the Council Grove Republican.
Matthew Algeo/KPR

Council Grove, Kansas, is a small town with a rich history and a unique distinction: With a population of about 2,200, it is the smallest town in the United States with a daily newspaper, according to the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. The Council Grove Republican still publishes every Monday through Thursday, filling its pages with local news and satisfying hundreds of loyal subscribers. KPR's Matthew Algeo reports on a small-town paper with a rich history that's also focused on the future.

