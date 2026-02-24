Native American students lead protest against ICE presence in Kansas town

LAWRENCE — Haskell Indian Nations University students and community members on Friday protested the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Lawrence after sightings were confirmed on social media Tuesday.

Protesters lined both sides of Massachusetts Street with signs resisting ICE and the Trump administration.

Haskell freshman Cody Peters, a Menominee member, said Native Americans should not be among those who are targeted by ICE, after Native Americans were targeted by ICE in Minnesota in January.

“I want to tell them to get out. Don’t disrupt people just because of who they are,” Peters said. “Native Americans were here first. People are people. They should not target us.”

Haskell senior and Skokomish member Alexia Moon said she and other Haskell students joined the protest wearing their traditional regalia to use their voice for those who can’t.

“There are people other than Native Americans being affected,” Moon said. “We’re using a voice we can use. I can feel the love and I can feel my friends by me. I feel like I’m using my voice as I should.”

Photo by Maya Smith for Kansas Reflector Lawrence resident Shaun-Ezekiel Levenberg participates in a Feb. 20, 2026, protest in Lawrence in response to recent ICE activity in the town.

The Sanctuary Alliance posted updates on social media throughout the week with reports of ICE agents in multiple parts of Lawrence. The group reported three detainments Tuesday and agents seen at Hillcrest Elementary School and RevCity Church.

Lawrence High School and Free State High School students, who protested immigration enforcement with a walkout in January, are planning a second walkout for Tuesday afternoon.

Lawrence resident Shaun-Ezekiel Levenberg said it was only a matter of time before ICE arrived in Lawrence after seeing news of detainments in other states on social media.

“I’ve never felt scared or unsafe here. I think that’s changed for a lot of people,” Levenberg said. “I can’t just watch people get taken off of the street.”

Lawrence Police Department released a statement on social media acknowledging it is aware of reports online of ICE agents in the city. The statement said the Department of Homeland Security has not contacted local police and that officers have not provided assistance to ICE agents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas put out a statement Friday discouraging criminal behavior while exercising the right to free speech and protest.

U.S. attorney Ryan Kriegshauser cited an incident in Olathe of individuals using their vehicles in an “exceedingly aggressive manner” while tracking ICE activity. Olathe had reports of ICE activity Feb. 14 outside of a Boys and Girls Club as well as a nearby apartment complex.

“I’m nervous about my neighbors,” Levenberg said. “It’s Lawrence f****ing Kansas. We need to remember our roots as abolitionists. United we stand against fascism.”

