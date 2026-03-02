National Weather Service Launches Severe Weather Awareness Week with Programs and Safety Tips

Living in Kansas means staying weather-aware through the spring and summer. Storms can crop up without much warning, so that means having a safety plan is a must. Every year, the National Weather Service launches a week of special seminars and programs to help Kansans make those plans, and this year, it's happening in the first week of March. KPR's Laura Lorson talked with Senior Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chad Omitt of the National Weather Service Topeka office. They discuss severe weather, and some of the major guidelines the NWS urges people to keep in mind when weather hazards arise.

Severe Weather Awareness Week runs from March 2nd through March 6th, and a complete list of programs and safety tips is available here. You can also hear a longer version of this conversation on KPR's Prairie Journal this weekend.



